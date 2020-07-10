Craig-Hallum Reiterates Buy on InnerWorkings Shares, Sees 144% Upside For The Stock

Uncategorized

In a research report sent to investors on 6/17, Craig-Hallum analyst George Sutton reiterated a Buy rating on InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK)with a price target of $3, which implies an upside of 144% from current levels.

According to TipRanks.com, which measures analysts’ and bloggers’ success rate based on how their calls perform, analyst George Sutton has a yearly average return of 22.6% and a 57.0% success rate. Sutton has a -42.9% average return when recommending INWK, and is ranked #327 out of 6762 analysts.

All the 2 analysts polled by TipRanks rate InnerWorkings stock a Buy. With a return potential of 225.2%, the stock’s consensus target price stands at $4.00.