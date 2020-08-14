Craig-Hallum Reiterates Buy on Digi International Shares, Sees 41% Upside For The Stock

Uncategorized

In a research report published on Friday, Craig-Hallum analyst Anthony Stoss reiterated a Buy rating on Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII)with a price target of $19, which implies an upside of 41% from current levels.

According to TipRanks.com, which measures analysts’ and bloggers’ success rate based on how their calls perform, analyst Anthony Stoss has a yearly average return of 18.0% and a 67.4% success rate. Stoss has a 1.1% average return when recommending DGII, and is ranked #225 out of 6892 analysts.

Out of the 7 analysts polled by TipRanks, 6 rate Digi International stock a Buy, while 1 rates the stock a Hold. With a return potential of 48.4%, the stock’s consensus target price stands at $19.93.