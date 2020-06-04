Craig-Hallum Keeps a Buy Rating on Orbcomm (ORBC)

Uncategorized

In a report issued on May 1, Mike Malouf from Craig-Hallum reiterated a Buy rating on Orbcomm (NASDAQ: ORBC), with a price target of $6.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.43.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Orbcomm with a $7.00 average price target, implying an 112.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 30, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

According to TipRanks.com, Malouf is ranked #4741 out of 6689 analysts.

The company has a one-year high of $8.44 and a one-year low of $1.24. Currently, Orbcomm has an average volume of 872.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 35 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ORBC in relation to earlier this year.

ORBCOMM, Inc. engages in the provision of network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications. Its products are designed to track, monitor, control and enhance security for a variety of assets, such as heavy equipment; fixed asset monitoring; government and homeland security; and in industries for manufacturing, warehousing, and supply chain management. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and Other. The company was founded on April 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Rochelle Park, NJ.