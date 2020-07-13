Craig-Hallum Believes Won’t Stop Here

Uncategorized

In a report issued on June 30, Anthony Stoss from Craig-Hallum reiterated a Buy rating on Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS), with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.18, close to its 52-week high of $13.96.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Digital Turbine with a $12.63 average price target, implying a -7.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 24, Oppenheimer also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

According to TipRanks.com, Stoss is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.1% and a 65.8% success rate. Stoss covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Skyworks Solutions, Stmicroelectronics, and Trimble Navigation.

Digital Turbine’s market cap is currently $1.15B and has a P/E ratio of 83.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -32.26.

Digital Turbine, Inc. engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Advertising segment, which is comprised of Operator and OEM (O&O) business. The O&O is an advertiser solution for unique and exclusive carrier and OEM inventory. The company was founded on November 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.