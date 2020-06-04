Cra International (CRAI) Receives a Buy from Barrington

Barrington analyst Kevin Steinke maintained a Buy rating on Cra International (CRAI – Research Report) today and set a price target of $59.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $40.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Steinke is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.8% and a 47.0% success rate. Steinke covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cross Country Healthcare, Heritage-Crystal Clean, and Echo Global Logistics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cra International with a $59.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $58.19 and a one-year low of $21.96. Currently, Cra International has an average volume of 48.51K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

CRA International, Inc. is a consulting firm, which applies advanced analytic techniques and in-depth industry knowledge to complex engagements for clients. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.