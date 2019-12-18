Cra International (CRAI) Gets a Buy Rating from Barrington

Barrington analyst Kevin Steinke reiterated a Buy rating on Cra International (CRAI – Research Report) today and set a price target of $59.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $54.01, close to its 52-week high of $56.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Steinke is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.3% and a 63.0% success rate. Steinke covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cross Country Healthcare, Echo Global Logistics, and Heidrick & Struggles.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cra International is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $59.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $56.04 and a one-year low of $34.25. Currently, Cra International has an average volume of 48.12K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 34 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CRAI in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

CRA International, Inc. is a consulting firm, which engages in the provision of economic, financial, and management consulting services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Unites States, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas.