Cowen & Co. Thinks Kaleyra’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report issued on May 29, Lance Vitanza from Cowen & Co. reiterated an Outperform rating on Kaleyra (NYSE MKT: KLR), with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.95, close to its 52-week low of $3.80.

Kaleyra has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.67, a 210.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 29, Oppenheimer also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

According to TipRanks.com, Vitanza is ranked #5840 out of 6738 analysts.

Based on Kaleyra’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $33.63 million and GAAP net loss of $8.82 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $247.3K.

GigCapital, Inc. is an emerging growth company. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded by Avishay S. Katz on October 9, 2017 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.