Cowen & Co. Thinks ConforMIS’s Stock is Going to Recover

Uncategorized

In a report issued on October 6, Josh Jennings from Cowen & Co. reiterated an Outperform rating on ConforMIS (NASDAQ: CFMS), with a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.66, close to its 52-week low of $0.50.

ConforMIS has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.50, representing a 278.8% upside. In a report issued on October 6, Oppenheimer also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $3.00 price target.

According to TipRanks.com, Jennings is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.0% and a 55.8% success rate. Jennings covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Edwards Lifesciences, and Alphatec Holdings.

The company has a one-year high of $2.05 and a one-year low of $0.50. Currently, ConforMIS has an average volume of 430.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 23 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CFMS in relation to earlier this year.

ConforMIS, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of joint replacement implants. Its products include iTotal, iUni and iDuo and iJig Instrumentation. The company was founded by Philipp Lang in 2004 and is headquartered in Billerica, MA.