Cowen & Co. Thinks American Airlines’ Stock is Going to Recover

Uncategorized

In a report issued on April 30, Helane Becker from Cowen & Co. reiterated an Outperform rating on American Airlines (NASDAQ: AAL), with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.10, close to its 52-week low of $9.10.

Currently, the analyst consensus on American Airlines is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $13.82, a 39.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 21, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

According to TipRanks.com, Becker is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 15.6% and a 68.5% success rate. Becker covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as United Airlines Holdings, Air Transport Services, and Southwest Airlines.

Based on American Airlines’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $8.52 billion and GAAP net loss of $2.24 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $10.58 billion and had a net profit of $185 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 42 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of AAL in relation to earlier this year.

AMR Corp. provides scheduled passenger, freight and mail services. The company provides services through its wholly owned subsidiaries which include American Airlines, Inc., and AMR Eagle Holding Corporation. The American Airlines, Inc. provides scheduled jet service to various destinations throughout North America, the Caribbean, Latin America, Europe and Asia. AMR Eagle Holding Corporation owns two regional airlines which do business as ‘American Eagle’ which include American Eagle Airlines, Inc. and Executive Airlines, Inc. which in turn collectively known as the American Eagle carriers. It also contracts with independently owned regional airlines, which does business as AmericanConnection. The company was founded in October 1982 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.