Cowen & Co. Sticks to Their Outperform Rating for Five Prime Therapeutics (FPRX)

In a report issued on August 7, Chris Shibutani from Cowen & Co. reiterated an Outperform rating on Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FPRX). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.79.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Five Prime Therapeutics with a $9.00 average price target.

According to TipRanks.com, Shibutani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.0% and a 42.9% success rate. Shibutani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Nektar Therapeutics, United Therapeutics, and Repare Therapeutics.

The company has a one-year high of $7.34 and a one-year low of $1.75. Currently, Five Prime Therapeutics has an average volume of 458.3K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 26 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of FPRX in relation to earlier this year.

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on discovering and developing novel protein therapeutics. Its product candidates includes, Cabiralizumab(FPA008), Bemarituzumab(FPA144), and FPA150. The FPA008 is an antibody that inhibits colony stimulating factor-1, or CSF1, receptor, or CSF1R, that are developing in rheumatoid arthritis and plan to clinically develop in pigmented villonodular synovitis, or PVNS, and in combination with nivolumab in multiple cancers. The FPA144 is an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, that are developing to treat patients with gastric cancer. The FPA150 is a CD8 T cell checkpoint which targets B7-H4 that is developing as a monotherapy in multiple cancers. The company was founded by Lewis T. Williams in December 2001 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.