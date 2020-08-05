Cowen & Co. Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Triumph Group (TGI)

Cowen & Co. analyst Cai Rumohr maintained a Hold rating on Triumph Group (TGI – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.22, close to its 52-week low of $3.02.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Triumph Group with a $11.33 average price target.

Based on Triumph Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $693 million and GAAP net loss of $75.07 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $869 million and had a GAAP net loss of $200 million.

Triumph Group, Inc. engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs. The Triumph Aerospace Structures segment engages in supplying of commercial, business, regional and military manufacturers with large metallic and composite structures and produce close-tolerance parts. The Triumph Product Support segment provides full life cycle solutions for commercial, regional and military aircraft. The company was founded by Richard C. Ill in 1993 and is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.