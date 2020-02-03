Cowen & Co. Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Saia (SAIA)

In a report released today, Jason Seidl from Cowen & Co. maintained a Hold rating on Saia (SAIA – Research Report), with a price target of $93.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $95.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Seidl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.7% and a 68.0% success rate. Seidl covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Covenant Transportation Group, Expeditors International, and Echo Global Logistics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Saia is a Hold with an average price target of $87.33.

The company has a one-year high of $107.00 and a one-year low of $56.35. Currently, Saia has an average volume of 248.3K.

Saia, Inc. is a transportation holding company, which provides a range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries across the United States. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Johns Creek, GA.