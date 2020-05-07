May 7, 2020   Analyst News, Industrial Goods   No comments

Cowen & Co. Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Carrier Global (CARR)

By Ryan Adsit

In a report released today, Gautam Khanna from Cowen & Co. maintained a Hold rating on Carrier Global (CARRResearch Report), with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $15.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Khanna is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.0% and a 59.9% success rate. Khanna covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Huntington Ingalls, and General Electric.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Carrier Global is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $17.86.

Carrier Global Corp is a provider of HVAC, refrigeration, fire and security solutions. The company’s products and services include Residential systems, Commerical systems, Transport Refrigeration, and Commercial Refrigeration. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the HVAC segment. Geographically, the firm has operational footprints in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, and others, of which it generates a majority of its revenue from the United States.

