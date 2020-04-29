Cowen & Co. Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Albany International (AIN)

In a report released yesterday, Gautam Khanna from Cowen & Co. maintained a Hold rating on Albany International (AIN – Research Report), with a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $55.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Khanna is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 5.8% and a 61.8% success rate. Khanna covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Huntington Ingalls, and General Electric.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Albany International is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $74.00.

Based on Albany International’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $258 million and net profit of $29.15 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $252 million and had a net profit of $17.59 million.

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites segments. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries. The Engineered Composites segment provides composite structures to customers in the commercial and defense aerospace industries. The firm offers regular fabric, consultative, diagnostic, and project specific services. The company was founded on March 8, 1895 and is headquartered in Rochester, NH.