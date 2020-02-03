Cowen & Co. Sticks to Their Buy Rating for SkyWest (SKYW)

Cowen & Co. analyst Helane Becker reiterated a Buy rating on SkyWest (SKYW – Research Report) on January 30 and set a price target of $72.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $55.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Becker is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.4% and a 71.2% success rate. Becker covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Spirit Airlines, Copa Holdings, and Alaska Air.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SkyWest is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $76.00, implying a 25.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 31, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

SkyWest’s market cap is currently $2.78B and has a P/E ratio of 8.33. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.32.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Sky West, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scheduled passenger services in the United States of America, Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean. It operates through the following three segments: SkyWest Airlines, ExpressJet, and SkyWest Leasing. The SkyWest Airlines segment provides as well as Mexico and Canada.