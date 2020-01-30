Cowen & Co. Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Canadian Pacific (CP)

In a report released today, Jason Seidl from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Canadian Pacific (CP – Research Report), with a price target of $291.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $263.98, close to its 52-week high of $267.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Seidl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.5% and a 69.1% success rate. Seidl covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Covenant Transportation Group, Expeditors International, and Echo Global Logistics.

Canadian Pacific has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $270.07.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Canadian Pacific’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $503 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $413 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. engages in the provision of rail service. It offers rail and intermodal transportation services. It also transports bulk commodities, merchandise freight, and intermodal traffic. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.