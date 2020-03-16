Cowen & Co. Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)

In a report released today, Marc Frahm from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Blueprint Medicines (BPMC – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $57.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Frahm is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.5% and a 29.9% success rate. Frahm covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Black Diamond Therapeutics, and Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Blueprint Medicines has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $99.00, which is an 115.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 5, Guggenheim also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $110.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Blueprint Medicines’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $66.33 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $80.32 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 57 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BPMC in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.