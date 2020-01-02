Cowen & Co. Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Biogen (BIIB)

Cowen & Co. analyst Phil Nadeau maintained a Buy rating on Biogen (BIIB – Research Report) today and set a price target of $325.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $294.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Nadeau is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 53.5% success rate. Nadeau covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Biogen has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $306.75.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $344.00 and a one-year low of $215.78. Currently, Biogen has an average volume of 2.1M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Biogen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis. The company was founded by Charles Weissmann, Heinz Schaller, Kenneth Murray, Walter Gilbert, and Phillip Allen Sharp in 1978 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.