Cowen & Co. Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Puma Biotechnology (PBYI)

Cowen & Co. analyst Chris Shibutani maintained a Hold rating on Puma Biotechnology (PBYI – Research Report) today and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.03, close to its 52-week low of $6.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Shibutani is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 42.3% success rate. Shibutani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Five Prime Therapeutics, Nektar Therapeutics, and United Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Puma Biotechnology is a Hold with an average price target of $13.25, a 29.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 20, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $43.90 and a one-year low of $6.26. Currently, Puma Biotechnology has an average volume of 2.13M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 37 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PBYI in relation to earlier this year.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. is a development stage biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer.