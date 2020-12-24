Cowen & Co. Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Echo Global Logistics (ECHO)

In a report issued on December 2, Jason Seidl from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Echo Global Logistics (ECHO – Research Report), with a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $27.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Seidl is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.7% and a 74.2% success rate. Seidl covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Covenant Logistics Group, Expeditors International, and Knight Transportation.

Echo Global Logistics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $32.86, representing a 18.5% upside. In a report issued on December 22, Barrington also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $36.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $31.23 and a one-year low of $14.17. Currently, Echo Global Logistics has an average volume of 155K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 16 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ECHO in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services, delivered on a proprietary technology platform serving the transportation and logistics needs of its clients. It also focuses on transportation with arrangements truckload and less than truck load carriers, and also offers small parcel, inter-modal, domestic air, expedited and international transportation services. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P. Lefkofsky in January 2005 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.