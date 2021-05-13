Cowen & Co. Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Daseke (DSKE)

In a report issued on May 10, Jason Seidl from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Daseke (DSKE – Research Report), with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Seidl is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 29.8% and a 81.6% success rate. Seidl covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian National Railway, Expeditors International, and Covenant Logistics Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Daseke is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $9.50, a 55.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 10, Northland Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $8.50 price target.

Based on Daseke’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $336 million and net profit of $5.2 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $403 million and had a GAAP net loss of $17 million.

Daseke, Inc. engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers. The Specialized Solutions segment delivers transportation and logistics solutions that include super heavy haul, high-value customized, over-dimensional, commercial glass and high-security cargo solutions. The company was founded by Don R. Daseke on November 2008 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.