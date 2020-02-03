Cowen & Co. Remains a Hold on Woodward (WWD)

In a report released yesterday, Gautam Khanna from Cowen & Co. maintained a Hold rating on Woodward (WWD – Research Report), with a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $116.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Khanna is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 73.6% success rate. Khanna covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Albany International, Huntington Ingalls, and Transdigm Group.

Woodward has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $131.67, which is a 12.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 31, Barrington also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Woodward’s market cap is currently $7.25B and has a P/E ratio of 28.96. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.17.

Woodward, Inc. engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the Aerospace and Industrial segment. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air, combustion and motion control.