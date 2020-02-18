Cowen & Co. Remains a Hold on Knight Transportation (KNX)

In a report released today, Jason Seidl from Cowen & Co. maintained a Hold rating on Knight Transportation (KNX – Research Report), with a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $39.37, close to its 52-week high of $39.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Seidl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.6% and a 68.9% success rate. Seidl covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Covenant Transportation Group, Expeditors International, and Echo Global Logistics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Knight Transportation is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $42.38.

Based on Knight Transportation’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $67.44 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $152 million.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc. engages as a truckload carrier and provides transportation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment offers dry van, refrigerated and drayage services.