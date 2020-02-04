Cowen & Co. Remains a Hold on Emerson Electric Company (EMR)

Cowen & Co. analyst Gautam Khanna maintained a Hold rating on Emerson Electric Company (EMR – Research Report) today and set a price target of $74.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $72.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Khanna is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.5% and a 73.3% success rate. Khanna covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Albany International, and Huntington Ingalls.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Emerson Electric Company is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $79.67.

The company has a one-year high of $78.38 and a one-year low of $55.98. Currently, Emerson Electric Company has an average volume of 2.54M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 45 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Emerson Electric Co. engages in the provision of measurement and analytical instrumentation; industrial valves & equipment; process control systems, tools & appliance solutions for customers in a range of industrial, commercial and consumer markets.