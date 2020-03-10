Cowen & Co. Remains a Buy on Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL)

Cowen & Co. analyst Boris Peaker maintained a Buy rating on Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Peaker is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.2% and a 38.6% success rate. Peaker covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Iovance Biotherapeutics, Pacira Pharmaceuticals, and Emergent Biosolutions.

Trillium Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.00.

Based on Trillium Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $9.54 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $6.48 million.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline is comprised of TTI-621, TTI-622, and TTI-2341(EGFR Inhibitor). The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.