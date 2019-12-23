Cowen & Co. Remains a Buy on Roche Holding (RHHBY)

Cowen & Co. analyst Steve Scala maintained a Buy rating on Roche Holding (RHHBY – Research Report) today and set a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $40.13, close to its 52-week high of $40.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Scala is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.4% and a 64.8% success rate. Scala covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Sanofi-Aventis Sa, Bristol Myers, and AstraZeneca.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Roche Holding is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $42.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $40.22 and a one-year low of $29.45. Currently, Roche Holding has an average volume of 1.5M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.