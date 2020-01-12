Cowen & Co. Remains a Buy on Exelixis (EXEL)

In a report released yesterday, Yaron Werber from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Exelixis (EXEL – Research Report), with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Werber is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.8% and a 71.5% success rate. Werber covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Springworks Therapeutics, and Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Exelixis with a $25.00 average price target, implying a 33.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 9, William Blair also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

Exelixis’ market cap is currently $5.57B and has a P/E ratio of 9.38. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.47.

Exelixis, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of Cometriq, Cabometyx, and Cotellic.