Cowen & Co. Remains a Buy on Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)

In a report released today, Marc Frahm from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Blueprint Medicines (BPMC – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $63.82, close to its 52-week low of $60.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Frahm is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.2% and a 44.7% success rate. Frahm covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, and Scholar Rock Holding.

Blueprint Medicines has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $97.33.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $102.98 and a one-year low of $60.60. Currently, Blueprint Medicines has an average volume of 661.7K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company, which focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy in October 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.