Cowen & Co. Remains a Buy on Ardelyx (ARDX)

In a report released yesterday, Joseph Thome from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Ardelyx (ARDX – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Thome is a 1-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 33.3% success rate. Thome covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Y-Mabs Therapeutics, G1 Therapeutics, and Chimerix.

Ardelyx has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.00.

The company has a one-year high of $9.23 and a one-year low of $4.96. Currently, Ardelyx has an average volume of 2.38M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 40 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ARDX in relation to earlier this year.

Ardelyx, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of renal diseases. It focuses on the formulation of programs directed toward treating gastrointestinal and irritable bowel syndrome with constipations. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development. The company was founded by Dominique Charmot, Peter G. Schultz, and Jean M. Frechet on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.