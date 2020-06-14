Cowen & Co. Reiterates Their Outperform Rating on Kezar Life Sciences (KZR)

Uncategorized

In a report issued on June 3, Phil Nadeau from Cowen & Co. reiterated an Outperform rating on Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ: KZR). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.84.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kezar Life Sciences is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.00, representing a 131.2% upside. In a report issued on June 4, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

According to TipRanks.com, Nadeau is ranked #375 out of 6674 analysts.

The company has a one-year high of $9.79 and a one-year low of $2.18. Currently, Kezar Life Sciences has an average volume of 617.1K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 20 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of KZR in relation to earlier this year.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer. The firm specializes in the areas of protein degradation and protein secretion to discover & develop novel therapies for the treatment of serious and unmet medical needs. Its product include KZR-616, an immunoproteasome inhibitor, has completed testing in healthy volunteers. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J. Kirk and Jack Taunton on February 20, 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.