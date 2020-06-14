June 14, 2020   Uncategorized   No comments

Cowen & Co. Reiterates Outperform on Uniti Group Shares, Sees 39% Upside For The Stock

By George MacDonald

In a research report issued on Monday, Cowen & Co. analyst Gregory Williams reiterated an Outperform rating on Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT)with a price target of $12, which represents a potential upside of 39% from where the stock is currently trading.

According to TipRanks.com, which measures analysts’ and bloggers’ success rate based on how their calls perform, analyst Gregory Williams has a yearly average return of -14.1% and a 40.0% success rate. Williams has a -17.7% average return when recommending UNIT, and is ranked #6105 out of 6674 analysts.

Out of the 5 analysts polled by TipRanks, 2 rate Uniti Group stock a Buy, 2 rate the stock a Hold and 1 recommends Sell. With a return potential of 18.3%, the stock’s consensus target price stands at $10.20.

