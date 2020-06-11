June 11, 2020   Uncategorized   No comments

Cowen & Co. Reiterates Outperform on Surface Oncology Shares

By George MacDonald

In a research report released on Wednesday, Cowen & Co. analyst Boris Peaker reiterated an Outperform rating on Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF), no price target was provided.

According to TipRanks.com, which measures analysts’ and bloggers’ success rate based on how their calls perform, analyst Boris Peaker has a yearly average return of 14.7% and a 48.7% success rate. Peaker has a 0.4% average return when recommending SURF, and is ranked #270 out of 6704 analysts.

All the 3 analysts polled by TipRanks rate Surface Oncology stock a Buy. With a return potential of 170.6%, the stock’s consensus target price stands at $10.50.

