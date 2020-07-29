Cowen & Co. Reiterates Outperform on Nucana Shares

Uncategorized

In a research report published on Wednesday, Cowen & Co. analyst Boris Peaker reiterated an Outperform rating on Nucana (NASDAQ:NCNA), no price target was provided.

According to TipRanks.com, which measures analysts’ and bloggers’ success rate based on how their calls perform, analyst Boris Peaker has a yearly average return of 14.3% and a 47.9% success rate. Peaker has a -26.6% average return when recommending NCNA, and is ranked #326 out of 6817 analysts.

All the 6 analysts polled by TipRanks rate Nucana Plc stock a Buy. With a return potential of 267.1%, the stock’s consensus target price stands at $19.00.