Cowen & Co. Reiterates Outperform on Liquidia Technologies Shares, Sees 588% Upside For The Stock

In a research report published on Wednesday, Cowen & Co. analyst Ken Cacciatore reiterated an Outperform rating on Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA)with a price target of $40, which represents a potential upside of 588% from where the stock is currently trading.

According to TipRanks.com, which measures analysts’ and bloggers’ success rate based on how their calls perform, analyst Ken Cacciatore has a yearly average return of -3.4% and a 41.6% success rate. Cacciatore has a -69.9% average return when recommending LQDA, and is ranked #5395 out of 6520 analysts.

All the 2 analysts polled by TipRanks rate Liquidia Technologies stock a Buy. With a return potential of 511.0%, the stock’s consensus target price stands at $35.50.