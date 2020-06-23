June 23, 2020   Uncategorized   No comments

Cowen & Co. Reiterates Outperform on ConforMIS Shares, Sees 152% Upside For The Stock

By George MacDonald

In a research report sent to investors on 5/11, Cowen & Co. analyst Josh Jennings reiterated an Outperform rating on ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS)with a price target of $2, which represents a potential upside of 152% from where the stock is currently trading.

According to TipRanks.com, which measures analysts’ and bloggers’ success rate based on how their calls perform, analyst Josh Jennings has a yearly average return of 4.5% and a 56.9% success rate. Jennings has a 60.2% average return when recommending CFMS, and is ranked #1415 out of 6714 analysts.

Out of the 3 analysts polled by TipRanks, 2 rate ConforMIS Inc. stock a Buy, while 1 rates the stock a Hold. With a return potential of 215.3%, the stock’s consensus target price stands at $2.50.

