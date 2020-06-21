June 21, 2020   Uncategorized   No comments

Cowen & Co. Reiterates Outperform on Accuray Shares

By George MacDonald

In a research report published on 6/16, Cowen & Co. analyst Josh Jennings reiterated an Outperform rating on Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY).

According to TipRanks.com, which measures analysts’ and bloggers’ success rate based on how their calls perform, analyst Josh Jennings has a yearly average return of 4.5% and a 55.9% success rate. Jennings has a -8.0% average return when recommending ARAY, and is ranked #1409 out of 6702 analysts.

