Cowen & Co. Reiterates Buy on Accuray Shares, Sees 251% Upside For The Stock

In a research report released on Tuesday, Cowen & Co. analyst Josh Jennings reiterated a Buy rating on Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY)with a price target of $8, which represents a potential upside of 251% from where the stock is currently trading.

According to TipRanks.com, which measures analysts’ and bloggers’ success rate based on how their calls perform, analyst Josh Jennings has a yearly average return of 4.5% and a 55.9% success rate. Jennings has a -8.0% average return when recommending ARAY, and is ranked #1409 out of 6702 analysts.

Out of the 4 analysts polled by TipRanks, 2 rate Accuray Incorporated stock a Buy, while 2 rate the stock a Hold. With a return potential of 160.4%, the stock’s consensus target price stands at $5.94.