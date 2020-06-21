June 21, 2020   Uncategorized   No comments

Cowen & Co. Reiterates Buy on Accuray Shares, Sees 251% Upside For The Stock

By George MacDonald

In a research report released on Tuesday, Cowen & Co. analyst Josh Jennings reiterated a Buy rating on Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY)with a price target of $8, which represents a potential upside of 251% from where the stock is currently trading.

According to TipRanks.com, which measures analysts’ and bloggers’ success rate based on how their calls perform, analyst Josh Jennings has a yearly average return of 4.5% and a 55.9% success rate. Jennings has a -8.0% average return when recommending ARAY, and is ranked #1409 out of 6702 analysts.

Out of the 4 analysts polled by TipRanks, 2 rate Accuray Incorporated stock a Buy, while 2 rate the stock a Hold. With a return potential of 160.4%, the stock’s consensus target price stands at $5.94.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019