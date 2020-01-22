January 22, 2020   Analyst News, Consumer Goods, Top News   No comments

Cowen & Co. Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Boeing (BA)

By Austin Angelo

Cowen & Co. analyst Cai Rumohr maintained a Hold rating on Boeing (BAResearch Report) today and set a price target of $371.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $313.37, close to its 52-week low of $305.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Rumohr is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 71.1% success rate. Rumohr covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Spirit AeroSystems, General Dynamics, and Triumph Group.

Boeing has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $369.94, representing a 14.7% upside. In a report issued on January 8, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $324.00 price target.

Based on Boeing’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $19.99 billion and net profit of $1.17 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $28.34 billion and had a net profit of $3.42 billion.

