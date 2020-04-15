Cowen & Co. Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Trinity Industries (TRN)

In a report released today, Matt Elkott from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Trinity Industries (TRN – Research Report), with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $15.67, close to its 52-week low of $14.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Elkott is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.3% and a 36.8% success rate. Elkott covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, Freightcar America, and Greenbrier.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Trinity Industries is a Hold with an average price target of $19.00.

Trinity Industries’ market cap is currently $2.03B and has a P/E ratio of 15.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.12.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 37 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of TRN in relation to earlier this year.

Trinity Industries, Inc. engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services. The Rail Products Group segment includes the results of heads business. The All Other segment includes the results of highway products business. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.