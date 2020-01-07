Cowen & Co. Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL)

Cowen & Co. analyst Boris Peaker maintained a Buy rating on Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Peaker is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.6% and a 44.0% success rate. Peaker covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Iovance Biotherapeutics, Pacira Pharmaceuticals, and Emergent Biosolutions.

Trillium Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy.

Based on Trillium Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $9.54 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $6.48 million.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline is comprised of TTI-621, TTI-622, and TTI-2341(EGFR Inhibitor). The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.