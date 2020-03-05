Cowen & Co. Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on BELLUS Health (BLU)

In a report released today, Ritu Baral from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on BELLUS Health (BLU – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.35, close to its 52-week high of $10.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Baral is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.7% and a 50.2% success rate. Baral covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Milestone Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

BELLUS Health has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.00, representing a 42.4% upside. In a report issued on March 2, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

Based on BELLUS Health’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $9.97 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $1.99 million.

BELLUS Health, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical development company which engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitisation disorders. Its product, BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch.