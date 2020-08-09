Cowen & Co. Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO)

Cowen & Co. analyst Marc Frahm maintained a Buy rating on Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO – Research Report) on August 5. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $37.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Frahm is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.5% and a 52.2% success rate. Frahm covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Theravance Biopharma, and Applied Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Allogene Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $52.83, implying a 43.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 5, William Blair also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Allogene Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $54.48 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $41.24 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 38 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ALLO in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells. Its engineered T cells are allogeneic, which are derived from healthy donors for intended use in any patient. The company was founded by Arie S. Belldegrun, David D. Chang, and Joshua A. Kazam in November 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.