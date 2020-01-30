Cowen & Co. Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN)

Cowen & Co. analyst Phil Nadeau maintained a Buy rating on Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN – Research Report) today and set a price target of $165.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $106.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Nadeau is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.2% and a 50.2% success rate. Nadeau covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Adverum Biotechnologies.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $148.78, a 38.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 15, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $162.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $141.86 and a one-year low of $94.59. Currently, Alexion Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 1.6M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on serving patients with devastating and ultra-rare disorders through the development and commercialization of life-transforming therapeutic products. Its products include ultomiris, soliris, strensiq and kanuma. The company was founded by Joseph A. Madri, David W. Keiser, Stephen P.