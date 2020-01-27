Cowen & Co. Maintains Their Sell Rating on Paccar (PCAR)

Cowen & Co. analyst Matt Elkott maintained a Sell rating on Paccar (PCAR – Research Report) today and set a price target of $66.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $76.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Elkott is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 57.4% success rate. Elkott covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, Freightcar America, and Trinity Industries.

Paccar has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $78.60.

Paccar’s market cap is currently $26.56B and has a P/E ratio of 10.98. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.66.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 149 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PCAR in relation to earlier this year.

PACCAR, Inc. is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts, Financial Services, and Other.