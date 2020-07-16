Cowen & Co. Maintains Their Hold Rating on Vista Outdoor (VSTO)

In a report released today, Gautam Khanna from Cowen & Co. maintained a Hold rating on Vista Outdoor (VSTO – Research Report), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $14.63, close to its 52-week high of $16.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Khanna is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.8% and a 59.6% success rate. Khanna covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Huntington Ingalls, and General Electric.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vista Outdoor is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $16.75, a 15.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 8, B.Riley FBR also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $16.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Vista Outdoor’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $426 million and GAAP net loss of $141 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $515 million and had a GAAP net loss of $48.64 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Vista Outdoor, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports product lines include centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, reloading components and firearms. The Outdoor Products product lines include action sports, archery and hunting accessories, camping, global eyewear and sport protection products. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Anoka, MN.