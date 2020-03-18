Cowen & Co. Maintains Their Hold Rating on Emergent Biosolutions (EBS)

In a report released today, Boris Peaker from Cowen & Co. maintained a Hold rating on Emergent Biosolutions (EBS – Research Report), with a price target of $67.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $59.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Peaker is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -5.4% and a 32.1% success rate. Peaker covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Iovance Biotherapeutics, Pacira Pharmaceuticals, and Stemline Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Emergent Biosolutions is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $71.00.

Based on Emergent Biosolutions’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $46.9 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $3.4 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 51 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EBS in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Louis Sullivan, a Director at EBS sold 15,786 shares for a total of $930,585.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats.