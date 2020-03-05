March 5, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Cowen & Co. Maintains Their Buy Rating on Sangamo Biosciences (SGMO)

By Jason Carr

Cowen & Co. analyst Ritu Baral maintained a Buy rating on Sangamo Biosciences (SGMOResearch Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Baral is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.7% and a 50.2% success rate. Baral covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Milestone Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Sangamo Biosciences with a $13.00 average price target, a 62.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 2, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $13.91 and a one-year low of $6.43. Currently, Sangamo Biosciences has an average volume of 1.91M.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

