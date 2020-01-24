Cowen & Co. Maintains Their Buy Rating on Moog (MOG.A)

In a report released today, Cai Rumohr from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Moog (MOG.A – Research Report), with a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $91.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Rumohr is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.4% and a 70.9% success rate. Rumohr covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Spirit AeroSystems, General Dynamics, and Triumph Group.

Moog has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $110.00.

Based on Moog’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $45.86 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $44.07 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 58 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MOG.A in relation to earlier this year.

Moog, Inc. is a designer, manufacturer, and systems integrator of precision motion and fluid controls and systems for applications in aerospace and defense and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aircraft Controls; Space and Defense Controls; and Industrial Systems.