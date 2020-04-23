Cowen & Co. Maintains Their Buy Rating on Echo Global Logistics (ECHO)

In a report released today, Jason Seidl from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Echo Global Logistics (ECHO – Research Report), with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $16.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Seidl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 60.1% success rate. Seidl covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Covenant Transportation Group, Expeditors International, and Knight Transportation.

Echo Global Logistics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.67, which is a 27.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, Susquehanna also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Echo Global Logistics’ market cap is currently $435M and has a P/E ratio of 30.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -18.89.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 12 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ECHO in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Kyle Sauers, the CFO of ECHO bought 25,000 shares for a total of $294,500.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services, delivered on a proprietary technology platform serving the transportation and logistics needs of its clients. It also focuses on transportation with arrangements truckload and less than truck load carriers, and also offers small parcel, inter-modal, domestic air, expedited and international transportation services. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P. Lefkofsky in January 2005 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.