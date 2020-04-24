Cowen & Co. Maintains a Hold Rating on Old Dominion Freight (ODFL)

In a report released today, Jason Seidl from Cowen & Co. maintained a Hold rating on Old Dominion Freight (ODFL – Research Report), with a price target of $138.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $141.25, close to its 52-week high of $151.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Seidl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 60.9% success rate. Seidl covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Expeditors International, Echo Global Logistics, and Knight Transportation.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Old Dominion Freight is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $132.06, a 2.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 14, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $140.00 price target.

Based on Old Dominion Freight’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.01 billion and net profit of $144 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.03 billion and had a net profit of $159 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 59 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ODFL in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The company involves in the ground and air expedited transportation, and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr. and Lillian Congdon in 1934 and is headquartered in Thomasville, NC.